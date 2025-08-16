photos: Ayatollah Ramazani Visits Lebanese Shia Mawkib on Arbaeen Path

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s) World Assembly, joined the massive procession of Arbaeen pilgrims walking the Path of Hussain—from Najaf to Karbala. During the journey, he visited the Lebanese Shia mawkib and met with Haj Nasser, the head of the camp and brother of two martyrs. Ayatollah Ramazani expressed deep gratitude for their dedicated service to the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (a.s).