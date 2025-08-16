Mahdi Qoli Khan Qaraei endowment; 158 years of ongoing service

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahdi Qoli Khan Qaraei endowment has continuously given service to pilgrims and mourners of Imam Reza Shrine during Muharram and Safar for 158 years now.

Mahdi Qoli Khan Qaraei endowment includes full ownership of Mohammadabad farm in Torbat-e Heydarieh county and a mill. According to the late Qaraei's intentions in the endowment deed, mourning ceremonies are held and pilgrims are hosted every year during Muharram and Safar.

Speaking on the sideline of implementation of this endowment at Hazrat Zahra portico of Imam Reza Shrine, Amin Behnam, deputy for sacred premises of Astan Quds Razavi, stated: “This old endowment is implemented annually for 10 nights during Muharram and Safar at Imam Reza Shrine every year”.

“The endowment hosted 7,500 esteemed pilgrims this year, more than 750 of who were guests at this spiritual feast every night”.

He added “Admission of these pilgrims is done in two ways; some of them are registered through Nasim Rezvan system for the blessed food of Imam Reza (AS), and the other group includes religious delegations from all over the country who have come to Mashhad to mourn and have received permission to mourn inside the holy shrine”.

Behnam went on to say: “The ceremony began with Maghrib and Isha prayers and continued with Ziyarat Ashura every night. The ceremony also included a religious speech and mourning and lamentation for Imam Hussain (AS)”.

The official emphasized: “The endowment supervisors, who are descendants of the esteemed endower, were present at the ceremony every night to oversee the proper implementation of the endower's intention and to provide their opinions regarding the method of implementation”.

....................

End/ 257