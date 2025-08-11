ABWA Secretary-General Offers Condolences on the Passing of Guinean Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly extended his condolences in a message on the passing of Sheikh Chirno Bubakar Sidi, a member of the Assembly’s General Assembly from Guinea-Bissau.

Part of his message read:

“With utmost sorrow and grief, we received the news of the demise of the venerable, devout, pious, and ascetic scholar, Chirno Bubakar Sidi, a member of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Guinea-Bissau.

This dedicated preacher and Friday prayer leader was among the first advocates who devoted all his efforts to promoting the teachings of Islam and the AhlulBayt of Prophethood (a.s.). He was also a gifted poet who composed religious and epic poems in praise of the Holy Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h) and the Infallible Imams (a.s.).

On this tragic occasion, we implore Almighty God to grant the late scholar’s soul a place in the highest paradise and to unite him with the prophets and the righteous, and what excellent companions they are.

We also extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his esteemed family, relatives, students, and all followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) for this great loss.”