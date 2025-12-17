Birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra celebrated in Guinea-Bissau

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the blessed birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (s.a.), a festive ceremony was held in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, with the participation of Shi’a believers and devotees of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

The gathering brought together a wide range of participants, including scholars, women, youth, mosque leaders, and preachers.

The program began with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an and a welcoming speech by Sheikh Mohammad Kali Kamara, who highlighted the purpose of honoring the lofty status of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (s.a.) and stressed the vital importance of Islamic unity and religious solidarity among Muslims in Guinea-Bissau.

Later, Sheikh Ammar Kandi, one of the country’s preachers, delivered remarks explaining the position of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the Qur’an and the Prophetic tradition.

Another speaker, Sheikh Jafar Biaye, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the exalted status of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (s.a.).

The final part of the spiritual celebration included devotional songs and tawasheeh performed by the Zaynabiyya group, a prayer of blessing led by Sheikh Jirno Abdulrahman Baldi, and hospitality extended to all attendees.

........................

End/ 257