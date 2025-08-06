The Greatest Lesson of Arbaeen is Steadfastness, Patience, and Resistance: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Organized by the International Affairs Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, a preliminary session of the webinar “Revisiting the Global Message of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.): From Wilayat to Responsibility” was held.

During the session, the message of the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly on Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.) was read, and speakers from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Trinidad, Zanzibar, Nigeria, and Germany presented their views on the topic. They emphasized the importance of renewing allegiance to Wilayat during Arbaeen and the consequent responsibility it entails.

In part of his message, Ayatollah Ramazani stated, “Arbaeen is a spontaneous spiritual phenomenon that has now turned into a social, spiritual, and religious movement, attended by millions of Muslims from different nations around the world, including followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school - in some years exceeding twenty million people.”

He added, “This event is highly significant and should be studied from various perspectives. But its most important aspect is narration. Why, fifty years after the demise of the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h), was the head of his grandson raised on a spear? This heinous crime occurred. But this tragic incident must be narrated correctly. Why did it happen?”

Ramazani stressed that part of Ashura’s message is the necessity of following the Imam of the society. He also said that today’s crimes must also be narrated properly. “Just as in Arbaeen, those great crimes were narrated accurately, today too, the crimes committed by the global domination system, arrogance, and colonialism must be properly explained.”

