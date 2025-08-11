Webinar on “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.); Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility” Held in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The first webinar in the series of sessions on “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.); Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility” was held in the holy city of Karbala on Sunday, August 10, 2025, by AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, with the participation and presentations of scholars, seminary and university professors, as well as religious activists from various countries.

The event featured speeches by Ayatollah Sayed Shoja Hussein Hosseini, a Pakistani scholar and professor at the seminary of Qom; Hojat al-Islam Dr. Sayed Awad Qassem al-Majidi from Iraq; Hojat al-Islam Emamzadeh Shoushtari from Iran; Mohamed al-Saghir al-Sendi from Tunisia; and Ms. Noor Azimah from Malaysia, who addressed the topic of Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (a.s.) and the global responsibility of elites and activists.

