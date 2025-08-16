Ashura Int’l Foundation Provides Extensive Services to Pilgrims during Arbaeen 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ashura International Foundation, during this year’s Arbaeen season (2025), offered a wide range of cultural and welfare services to Arbaeen pilgrims, including:

1. Establishment of four cultural service Mowkebs:

– Mowkeb No. 1 inside the city of Karbala;

– Mowkeb No. 2 along the “Ya Hussain” route (the main path of the pilgrimage walk from Najaf to Karbala);

– Mowkeb No. 3 at the entrance to the city of Samarra;

– Mowkeb No. 4 during the “left-behind march” in Tehran.

2. Holding congregational prayers and addressing religious issues at the Mowkebs;

3. Presence of multilingual preachers (Arabic, Persian, English, and Turkish) to answer religious questions and resolve theological doubts;

4. Availability of seminary-based advisors and psychologists to provide counseling on religious, family, educational, and related matters;

5. Distribution of two children’s books (story and coloring) on Arbaeen in Persian and Arabic;

6. Distribution of the Arbaeen Ziyarat text along with “Pilgrim’s Etiquette” in both Persian and Arabic;

7. Designing and distributing seven types of small flags with various themes and colors;

8. Distribution of flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran and pins bearing the image of the Supreme Leader, in response to the growing interest of pilgrims from various countries in Iran and its leadership;

9. Preparation of 18,000 bottles of drinking water and hundreds of ice blocks supplied to pilgrims at the Foundation’s Mowkebs and other stations along the pilgrimage route;

10. Provision of free Wi-Fi internet services to pilgrims.

