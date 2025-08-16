Merging Religion and Science Is the Path to Global Justice: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the International Arbaeen Conference titled “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.): Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility” held in Karbala, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly emphasized that the integration of religious values and scientific knowledge is essential for achieving authentic justice and dignity worldwide.

He asserted that this synergy, inspired by the Islamic Revolution, has positioned Iran as a global advocate of the unity between religion and knowledge. He underscored that progress must be rooted not only in scientific advancement but also in religious and moral growth.

Ayatollah Ramazani also highlighted Islam’s distinct discourse anchored in spirituality, rationality, and justice, contrasting it with secular ideologies that often lack emphasis on human dignity.

His remarks positioned the convergence of science and faith as both a revolutionary achievement and a universal blueprint for societies striving toward equity and honor.

