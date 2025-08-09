ABWA Plans Comprehensive Programs for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Ali Moeinian, Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly announced detailed plans for this year’s Arbaeen ceremonies in Karbala during an interview with ABNA.

Last year, for the first time, the Assembly leveraged the presence of Shiite scholars and elites from 35 countries in Iraq to hold multiple meetings and an international conference on “Resistance, Perseverance, and Awakening.” This experience proved effective and valuable.

This year, Moeinian emphasized that Arbaeen is an unparalleled occasion, calling it the largest gathering of Shiites worldwide. Therefore, the Assembly has arranged more professional and precise sessions and conferences during Arbaeen days in Karbala. The theme for this year is “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.), Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility,” under the slogan “I Remain Committed to the Pledge.”

The events will take place from Safar 14 to 21 near the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and Hazrat Abbas (a.s.). Specialized sessions will also be held for various groups, including Shiite women, youth, students, missionaries, media activists, doctors, and converts from different countries.

Dialogue panels and meetings between Shiite figures and the Assembly’s Secretary-General are also planned to exchange ideas and proposals.

