Representative of Al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h) Int’l University in Turkey Visits ABNA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During his visit to ABNA and a tour of its various departments, Hojat al-Islam Kashani was briefed on the activities and operations of the international news agency.

Expressing appreciation for ABNA’s impactful efforts, he described the cooperation and synergy between the news agency and Al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h) University’s offices in different countries as beneficial. He also expressed readiness for enhanced collaboration between the university’s Turkey office and ABNA.

He noted that there are significant opportunities for such cooperation and synergy, identifying media-centered training and news, as well as content-based interaction focusing on religious and academic elites and Islamic institutions in Turkey, as key areas of collaboration.

Referring to the previous interactions between ABNA and the Al-Mustafa University office in Turkey, Kashani expressed hope that a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions would be finalized soon to further consolidate their partnership.

During the visit, ABNA’s editor-in-chief, Asghari, also presented a report on the agency’s vision and activities, emphasizing the importance of continued communication and deeper integration for future joint efforts.

