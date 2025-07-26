Ayatollah Rajabi Visits ABNA, Stresses Urgent Need to Transmit AhlulBayt (a.s.) Teachings Globally

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On August 4, 2025, Ayatollah Mahmoud Rajabi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Assembly of Leadership Experts and head of the Imam Khomeini Educational & Research Institute, visited the AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency - ABNA - newsroom in Qom.

During the visit, he met staff and reporters to learn about daily operations and news coverage. He addressed the media team, emphasizing the crucial role of journalism in confronting distortions and false narratives and urging accurate transmission of AhlulBayt (a.s.) teachings as a prophetic duty.

Ayatollah Rajabi reflected on the aftermath of the recent “12‑day aggression”, noting the evolving global landscape and the responsibility of the media to continue the mission of the prophets (a.s.) by conveying spiritual and cultural knowledge.

He highlighted that media professionals at ABNA act as successors to the prophets in transmitting divine messages and nurturing the global community of AhlulBayt (a.s.) followers.

He urged the agency to expand its reach beyond mere reporting, fostering intellectual and spiritual connections among AhlulBayt (a.s.) communities worldwide. Rajabi affirmed that the true strength of these teachings lies in their “beauty”, which, once understood, attracts followers naturally.

In closing, he characterized the battle over narratives as more critical than armed conflict, encouraging ABNA to present authentic stories to resonate with the innate conscience of people around the world.

