Senior cleric: Disarming Hezbollah is an impossible dream

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Mahmoud Rajabi, member of the Assembly of Experts and the Supreme Council of Seminaries, in a message addressed to the people of Lebanon, condemned the latest plots of the US and Zionist regime, stressing that Hezbollah is an invincible barrier against Zionism and a symbol of the honor and dignity of the Islamic nation.

In his statement, Ayatollah Rajabi said that Washington’s new plan to disarm Hezbollah is a failed conspiracy aimed at weakening Lebanon and safeguarding the Zionist regime, but the resistance movement remains deeply rooted in the hearts of the Lebanese people.

He emphasized that Hezbollah, since its formation, has stood firmly in defense of the Lebanese nation and the Islamic Ummah, sacrificing its leaders and fighters in the struggle against occupation and aggression. Referring to the resistance’s victories in the 2000 liberation, the 2006 July War, and other battles, he said the movement restored Lebanon’s dignity and authority in the region.

Ayatollah Rajabi underlined that the dream of disarming Hezbollah will never be realized, noting that the movement’s strength and its unbreakable bond with the people of Lebanon will turn threats into new opportunities for the Islamic world.

He prayed for the Lebanese nation, the martyrs of resistance, and their families, stressing that Hezbollah and the people of Lebanon will continue to walk the victorious path of resistance until the final defeat of the Zionist regime.

....................

End/ 257