Iranian cleric: Arbaeen is a civilizational movement, not just mourning

AhlulBayt News Agency: Arbaeen is not just an ordinary mourning procession but rather a civilizational measure and a great groundwork for a great cause, an Iranian cleric said.

Hojat-ol-Islam Arash Rajabi, the deputy for culture and propagation at the Women’s Seminaries made the remark at a conference held with the aim of drawing a roadmap for missionaries on the Arbaeen procession.

It was attended by the families of the martyrs of the recent 12-day war imposed on Iran by the Zionist regime.

Hojat-ol-Islam Rajabi described Arbaeen as a transcendent capacity for realizing a great ideal and the sunrise of the Imamate and guardianship of Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent).

“Arbaeen is a great civilizational preparation and groundwork for the great ideal that we must take steps to achieve,” he emphasized.

Noting that the Arbaeen pilgrimage is actually a great exercise in the direction of the emergence of the Savior, he added, “The greatest potential of the Arbaeen procession is to save man from ignorance and misguidance and untie ungodly bonds.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage is a great potential and a spiritual journey based on love and affection, he stated.

The purpose of the Arbaeen procession is to build a united Ummah of faith that brings the entire Muslim Ummah together around the axis of love for Hussein (AS), Rajabi went on to say.

Arbaeen is like a gathering around the Imam, a rehearsal in the field of awaiting the Savior, and the greatest mission of missionaries about which awareness should be raised, he concluded.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest annual gatherings, is annually held in Iraq, commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). While it has long been a Shia tradition, the event now draws people of diverse faiths and backgrounds.

...................

End/ 257