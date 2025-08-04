AhlulBayt News Agency: As the Arbaeen pilgrimage approaches, volunteers from the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) have set up service tents in Iraq to support the millions walking in commemoration of Imam Hussein (AS).

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), draws millions of participants annually, many of whom travel on foot to Karbala. To accommodate the growing number of pilgrims, various Iranian institutions, including the Astan Quds Razavi, have extended their presence across Iraq’s holy cities.

Volunteers from the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) have established tents, known as moukebs, in Najaf, Karbala, Kadhimiya, and Samarra.

“The sincere service of the Imam Reza (AS) shrine volunteers is no longer limited to Mashhad,” said Seyed Ali Bamshaki, director of volunteer affairs at the shrine. “These services now extend from the southeast to the southwest borders of Iran, and into Iraq.”

Bamshaki explained that, in addition to hosting pilgrims in Mashhad, three organized groups and several grassroots teams have traveled to Iraq to assist the massive crowds making the Arbaeen journey.

These moukebs, operating under the name of Imam Reza (AS), provide a range of services along key routes and cities. Many of the local operators are Iraqi residents working with the support of Astan Quds Razavi.

The first group of volunteers departed last week, and the second set off on Saturday, he said. Their mission is to share “the message of compassion and dignity” associated with Imam Reza (AS).

In total, approximately 1,000 volunteers wearing Imam Reza’s service uniforms are assisting pilgrims in Iraq and at border points. Services provided include meals, lodging, medical care, cultural offerings, and repair of personal belongings. Pilgrims also receive symbolic blessed data-x-items such as salt, sugar cubes, and bread.

Following the Arbaeen events, the volunteers will return to Mashhad to welcome visitors for the ceremonies marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) at the end of the Islamic month of Safar.

