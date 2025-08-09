Artificial intelligence, sacred sites conference to be held in Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Reza International University (IRIU) will host the first international conference on artificial intelligence and sacred sites in collaboration with Al-Kunuz University of Basra.

Imam Reza International University is set to host the first international conference on artificial intelligence and sacred sites on August 26-27, 2025. The event will be held in cooperation with Al-Kunuz University of Basra and will bring together experts, researchers, and enthusiasts from Iran and Iraq.

Ebrahim Daneshifar, acting president of IRIU, described the conference as a valuable opportunity for dialogue and synergy among specialists working on innovative AI solutions to enhance services and facilitate pilgrimage experiences at sacred sites.

“There's a growing importance of applying artificial intelligence to traditional and cultural domains”, he emphasized.

Given the increasing number of pilgrims visiting sacred sites worldwide, he said: “These places require modern solutions for better management, improved security, enhanced services, and the promotion of religious teachings”.

“The conference goes beyond a purely academic gathering. Its main goal is to push the boundaries of AI knowledge and apply it to improve service quality, optimize resource management, and enrich the spiritual experience of pilgrims”, Daneshifar stated.

He added: “The event aims to transform innovative ideas into practical applications and products, paving the way for descriptive product documentation and organizational policy frameworks”.

The main themes of the conference include foundational, philosophical, ethical, and jurisprudential studies of AI in sacred sites; governance and future studies; development of endowments, vows, and public participation; security and defense; and service delivery and management of holy places.

Other topics include AI in religious propagation and dissemination of Ahl al-Bayt teachings, health and wellness of pilgrims, technological advancement and knowledge frontiers, scientific diplomacy, Islamic international relations, and sustainable development.

