Imam Reza Shrine hosts specialized Quranic sessions for young children

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Reza (AS) Shrine in Mashhad, Iran, has launched its first specialized Quranic session tailored for children, marking a new initiative to introduce younger audiences to Quranic teachings in age-appropriate formats.

Organized by the Quranic Affairs Department (Dar-ol-Quran al-Karim) of the Imam Reza (AS) Shrine, the new program brings together young children in a spiritually enriching environment for interactive Quran-focused storytelling and activities.

In this first-of-its-kind session held at the shrine this week, Quranic concepts were presented to children through stories, poetry, and engaging narratives, according to the shrine’s press service.

The event featured joyful and engaging programs, and competitions. Winners received symbolic gifts blessed at the shrine.

Mohammad Maqoumi, head of the Dar-ol-Quran al-Karim at the shrine, explained that while previous Quranic events were held jointly for children and teens under the title "Javad al-A'emma Gatherings", a decision was made to separate the age groups.

“Based on consultations with experts and active figures in children’s education, we concluded that each age group needs a tailored approach to better engage with Quranic content,” he said.

As a result, the children’s Quranic gatherings will now take place every Thursday, two hours before Maghrib prayer, while teen Quranic recitation sessions will be held on Wednesdays during the same time slot.

He emphasized the distinct goals of each program. “The teen recitation sessions aim to identify and nurture Quranic talent among adolescents, while the children’s gatherings focus on conveying Quranic values through stories and poems suited for younger minds,” Maqoumi said.

