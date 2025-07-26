Astan Quds Razavi calls for revival of Sahifa Sajjadiya

AhlulBayt News Agency: Religious scholars have gathered in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad to urge collective action to promote Imam Sajjad’s supplications, Sahifa Sajjadiya, as a foundation for Islamic civilization.

Speaking at a scholarly session titled “The Role of Sahifa Sajjadiya in Islamic Civilization,” held under the auspices of the Scientific and Cultural Organization of Astan Quds Razavi on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sajjad (4th Shia Imam), Hoj. Sadeq Kafil, director of the Sahifa Sajjadiya Research Center in Qom, emphasized the importance of utilizing the spiritual and cultural capacity of Imam Reza shrine to introduce the transformative prayers of Imam Sajjad to a global audience.

“There needs to be a collective movement involving seminaries, scholars, and cultural institutions to elevate engagement with Sahifa from personal devotion to a civilizational initiative”, the expert said.

Kafil outlined three key programs launched by the center since its founding in 2020: “a six-month virtual instructor training course with over 1,200 seminary students nationwide, a 54-hour coaching course for general audiences, and a 16-hour introductory course focused on six practical supplications”.

He noted that the center’s research began with the Leader’s statement that “Sahifa Sajjadiya is sufficient to transform society”.

“The center has approached the supplications from a practical angle, including prayers on parent-child relationships, and is developing simplified content such as poems and books for children”, the director added.

Kafil also highlighted cultural outreach efforts, noting that all segments of society—from children and youth to patients and everyday citizens—can connect with Sahifa.

Formats like motion graphics and posters are used to make its lofty meanings accessible.

Elsewhere, Hoj. Seyyed Masoud Mirian, director of the Quranic Affairs Center of Astan Quds Razavi, introduced the national “Mahd al-Reza” initiative, active in over 150 mosques in Mashhad, where more than 12,000 children and youth receive Quranic education annually.

“There is a need for structured efforts in promoting foundational texts such as Nahj al-Balagha and Sahifa Sajjadiya, and this session is the beginning of a scholarly movement in Sahifa studies”, he emphasized.

