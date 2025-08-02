Permission ceremony launches Arbaeen service mission from Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Municipal workers, shrine servants, and city officials gather in Mashhad, northeast Iran, for symbolic send-off to Karbala.

The spiritual ceremony of “Permission to Serve for Arbaeen Servants” was held at Imam Reza Shrine with shrine servants, municipal workers, city managers, and members of Mashhad’s Islamic City Council in attendance.

The event, held on July 27, aimed to symbolically dispatch a group of sanitation workers, bus drivers, and municipal staff from Mashhad to Karbala to serve pilgrims during Arbaeen.

Mohsen Davari, deputy director of Imam Reza Shrine, welcomed attendees and emphasized the high status of service in the school of Ahl al-Bayt.

“Those serving pilgrims during Arbaeen are granted a share in this luminous journey and must cherish the opportunity”, he said.

Davari also stressed the social responsibility of Iranian pilgrims in the global Arbaeen gathering, stating: “Their presence must reflect Iran’s message of resistance against oppression; today’s Zionist crimes in Palestine resemble the tyranny of Yazid”.

Also speaking in the event, Mashhad Mayor Mohammadreza Qalandar Sharif said: “This ceremony is a spiritual movement, and the servants of the “City of Paradise” gathered to receive permission to serve from the gracious Imam”.

He noted that these devoted workers, who serve pilgrims in Mashhad year-round, now embark on a heartfelt journey to Iraq, beginning in Najaf.

“Many of the dispatched workers are first-time pilgrims, selected to ensure a memorable experience”, he added.

“Throughout the journey, they will honor the memory of martyrs and dedicate their service in their name”, he continued.

The mayor said the team’s main duties include urban services, pilgrim transportation, and cultural programs, combining practical support with spiritual devotion.

Three municipal workers were honored during the ceremony and received service medals and black mourning sashes of Imam Hussein.

