New museum of Imam Reza set to expand cultural space in shrine complex

AhlulBayt News Agency: Construction of a new museum in Imam Reza Shrine progresses in the southern edge of the complex to house major cultural facilities and ease access for pilgrims and visitors.

The new museum dedicated to Imam Reza marks a major step in expanding cultural infrastructure around the sacred complex.

Launched in August 2023, the project is underway with 14% physical progress and is being built with exposed high-strength concrete, A4-grade rebar, and advanced waterproofing materials including geotextile and geomembrane layers.

Covering approximately 13,000 square meters, the museum is located southeast of the Prophet Courtyard, adjacent to Bab al-Reza and connected to the eastern corridor of the Grand Courtyard and Sector 4 passageways.

The strategic placement aims to relocate cultural services such as museums and libraries to more accessible areas outside the shrine, allowing easier public access while preserving valuable spiritual space within the complex.

Technically, the museum is one of the largest cultural structures in central Mashhad.

Excavation has reached a depth of 25 meters, with reinforced walls and exposed concrete pours executed to high standards.

The structural design ensures long-term durability and safety, with reinforced materials meeting the latest construction standards.

The project also aligns with the historical and urban fabric surrounding the shrine, incorporating passive defense measures, drainage systems, and traffic regulations.

Architectural plans were developed in collaboration with expert consultants, allowing future multi-purpose use beyond museum functions.

The initiative reflects a broader cultural and social development strategy for Imam Reza Shrine precinct, integrating heritage preservation with modern urban needs.

...................

End/ 257