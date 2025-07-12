AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, Head of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association, has asserted that the recent 12-day war was part of a broader strategy by hostile powers to achieve through military aggression what they failed to gain through negotiations.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the martyrs of authority and 29 fallen heroes from Khorasan Razavi province, held in the courtyard of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS), Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri emphasized that the war waged by the Zionist regime was not truly about Iran’s nuclear or missile programs—but part of a larger plot to destabilize and overthrow the Islamic Republic.

“The enemy had one ultimate goal: the disintegration and overthrow of Islamic Iran,” he said. “Nuclear energy and missile capabilities were mere pretexts.”

The event was attended by families of martyrs, provincial authorities, members of the Astan Quds Razavi, and a large crowd of pilgrims and citizens from across the country.

Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri praised the Iranian people for their resilience and awareness in the face of foreign threats, particularly during the recent conflict. He said the steadfastness of the nation proved that Iran’s revolutionary spirit remains alive and strong.

“A nation that remains present on the scene with revolutionary consciousness inspires others,” he added. “Many who were previously hesitant have now joined the defenders of the revolution after witnessing these truths firsthand.”

The remarks reflect growing concern among Iranian officials that recent military escalations are part of a coordinated strategy to weaken Iran’s position by force after diplomatic efforts failed to yield desired results for Western and Zionist powers.

