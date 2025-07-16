Pakistan's Interior Minister visits Imam Reza holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi visited the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Tuesday evening.

Naqvi, who traveled to Mashhad after a trilateral meeting in Tehran with his Iranian and Iraqi counterparts, expressed his happiness at being present at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and described this experience as sacred and spiritual.

The Pakistani Interior Minister also expressed appreciation for the efforts and services of the officials of Astan Quds Razavi and expressed his country’s readiness for further cooperation in providing services to pilgrims.

He further responded to a question about Arbaeen, saying that the borders are currently closed, but after recent meetings with the interior ministers of Iran and Iraq, good decisions have been made, the results of which will be announced soon.

He expressed hope that these decisions would lead to the opening of borders for the Arbaeen procession and facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

With only four weeks remaining before this year’s Arbaeen, the interior ministers of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan met in Tehran on Monday to make arrangements for a safe and easy trip to Iraq by Iranian and Pakistani pilgrims.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

