Indian Shia scholar: Karbala to reappearance-a divine continuum toward global justice

Addressing a gathering at the historic Asefi Mosque in Lucknow, Hujjat-ul-Islam Syed Haider Reza Zaidi, director of the Hazrat Ghufran-Maab Seminary, emphasized the deep and inseparable connection between the events of Karbala, the period of occultation, and the awaited reappearance of Imam Mahdi (peace be upon him). He described these three pivotal stages as components of a single divine mission aimed at establishing justice across the world.

Speaking on the significance of Ashura beyond its historical dimensions, he declared, “The Ashura movement was not merely a past event; it marks the beginning of a divinely orchestrated process that will culminate in the era of the Reappearance. This ongoing divine trajectory is designed to eliminate all forms of oppression and injustice.”

Zaidi asserted that the movement initiated by Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala continues through the era of occultation—a time of testing, moral growth, and spiritual preparation for believers—and will reach its perfection with the reappearance of the Awaited Savior, the Guardian of the Age (AS).

“In the promised global government of Imam Mahdi (AS), not even a speck of injustice will remain,” he stated. “The full establishment of justice on earth is a divine promise that must be fulfilled before the Day of Judgment can occur.”

Karbala: The Eternal Scale of Truth and Falsehood

Hujjat-ul-Islam Zaidi described the tragedy of Karbala as a permanent and universal standard for distinguishing right from wrong. He emphasized that Ashura was not a familial dispute or a political rivalry, but a timeless confrontation between the forces of truth and falsehood.

“Karbala is a call to conscience, a continuous cry of the oppressed against tyranny. It teaches us that no matter the difficulty, we must stand firm with patience and never bow to injustice,” he said.

Occultation and Reappearance: From Preparation to Fulfillment

Expounding on the spiritual dimensions of the Mahdavi doctrine, Zaidi called the occultation period a time for believers to refine their character and increase their awareness in anticipation of the promised transformation. He stated that reappearance marks the final fulfillment of divine promises, and the ultimate triumph of the Ashura mission.

“That day will be the victory of Imam Hussein (AS) and all the martyrs who gave their lives for the truth. The fruits of Karbala will be fully realized when the Mahdi appears and establishes divine justice on earth.”

Conclusion: A Call to Readiness

In closing, Hujjat-ul-Islam Zaidi stressed that Karbala, occultation, and reappearance are not disconnected phenomena but are deeply interwoven stages in a single divine journey.

“This sacred path began with the cry of Imam Hussein (AS) against injustice, continues with patient waiting during occultation, and will culminate with the rise of the Guardian of the Age (AS). Realizing the lofty ideals of Ashura requires our readiness, vigilance, and moral preparedness to welcome that blessed era,” he concluded.

