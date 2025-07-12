Trump’s Abraham Accords allegiance to legitimate Zionist regime —Pakistanis never accept it

AhlulBayt News Agency: Syed Ahsan Abbas Rizvi, President of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Malir District, stated that all the plans of the United States and Israel have been destroyed by the humiliating defeats they suffered at the hands of Iran and Hamas.

He said the martyrs of the path of Quds have breathed new life into the Islamic revolution and resistance through their great sacrifices. The sinking American and Israeli ship, full of holes, is now close to being swallowed by the sea, while a few shortsighted politicians, bureaucrats, and journalists still wish to board this doomed vessel.

He added that in Gaza, over 60,000 innocent children, women, men, and elderly have been brutally killed in the past year and a half. The conscience of humanity across the world has awakened to this cruelty, yet a handful of corrupt journalists, politicians, rulers, and generals continue to trade in the blood of these oppressed Muslims. Media channels, bought and paid for, are trying to manipulate public opinion in favor of recognizing Israel, presenting false and fabricated arguments.

He further remarked that in the recent Pakistan-India war, India suffered a disgraceful defeat at the hands of Pakistan’s military, and similarly, the U.S. and Israel experienced devastating losses to Iran. These events have united the Muslim Ummah and the awakened people of all faiths in their opposition to global imperialism. He said this war has also suppressed the menace of sectarianism, but satanic forces are once again trying to ignite chaos and bloodshed within Pakistan.

In conclusion, Ahsan Abbas stated that the vast majority of Pakistan’s 250 million citizens consider Israel even more detestable than Pharaoh, Nimrod, Shaddad, and Yazid. If any Pakistani ruler even thinks about establishing ties with Israel or becoming part of Donald Trump’s Abraham Accords plan, this proud nation — regardless of race, religion, or sect — will rise as a solid iron wall against such treacherous ambitions. And then, those rulers who serve America and Israel will find no refuge anywhere.