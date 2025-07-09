Message of Hussainiyat is Practical Jihad Against System of Oppression - President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a speech at the conference, the President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) said that Imam Hussain (AS) rejected Yazid’s court and taught us that bowing before falsehood is slavery, whether financial or intellectual. Our salvation lies neither in the Western system nor in capitalist economy, but only and solely in the system of Mustafa (PBUH).



Sahibzada Dr. Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) and Milli Yakjehti Council, stated that Imam Hussain (AS) struggled against oppression, tyranny, dictatorship, and fascism. Today’s “Yazidi system” is the same system that suppresses truth, erases justice, and imposes oppression on the people. The message of Hussainiyat is practical jihad against every oppressive system. He was addressing the “Zikr-e-Sultan-e-Karbala Conference,” held to highlight the memory and message of the martyrs and captives of Karbala.

Sahibzada Muhammad Zubair said that today we must adopt the Hussaini character because Yazid is not only a figure of 61 AH but also a representative of oppression, usury, tyranny, and hostility to religion in every era. The current interest-based economy, IMF’s bondage, and laws conflicting with Islamic rulings are modern forms of Yazidism.

Criticizing the government’s ban on marriage under the age of 18, Sahibzada Zubair said that in Islam, the basis of marriage is puberty, not age. This law is a result of Western pressure and secular ideas, which is a conspiracy to destroy our religious, social, and family system.

He added that the biggest source of economic slavery today is interest-based loans, which are depriving the country of its sovereignty. Imam Hussain (AS) rejected Yazid’s court and taught us that bowing to falsehood is slavery, whether financial or intellectual.

He concluded that our salvation lies neither in the Western system nor in capitalist economy, but only and solely in the system of Mustafa (PBUH), which upholds justice, brotherhood, honor, and spirituality.