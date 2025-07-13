Islamic Jihad Leader: Palestinian Resistance will not bow to external pressures

AhlulBayt News Agency: In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, Mohammad al-Hindi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, reaffirmed that Palestinian resistance will not succumb to external pressures.

According to IRNA, he condemned Israel for misinterpreting the Palestinian negotiating team’s flexibility as weakness, stating, “We are neither surrendering nor deceived by proposals intended to undermine the resistance.”

Al-Hindi claimed that Israel aims to restrict Palestinians to just 40% of the Gaza Strip—an attempt, he said, to impose control while disregarding Palestinian rights. He attributed Israel’s military failures to the weakened state of its armed forces.

He also dismissed Israel’s use of psychological warfare tactics, asserting that such measures would not break the resolve of the Palestinian resistance.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 57,882 Palestinian civilians have been killed since the war began.

