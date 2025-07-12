Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades strike Israeli criminal forces in Khan Younis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance factions continue to inflict significant losses on Israeli occupation forces through coordinated military operations, ambushes, and direct confrontations across the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas) and Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad) announced a series of strategic attacks targeting Israeli troops in Khan Younis and the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Al-Qassam stated that its fighters struck a Merkava tank using a prepositioned high-explosive device in the slaughterhouse area southwest of Khan Younis.

Al-Quds Brigades reported shelling an Israeli command-and-control center atop Jabal Surani, east of Al-Tuffah in Gaza City, using rockets.

In another operation, Al-Quds fighters destroyed a D9 Israeli military bulldozer by detonating a “Thaqib” barrel explosive during its incursion into Sheikh Nasser, east of Khan Younis.

Separately, Israeli Army Radio reported that two Israeli soldiers were wounded overnight when their armored tank was hit by an anti-tank missile during clashes in northern Gaza.



