Pakistan will never recognize Zionist regime - Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s federal minister emphasized: Pakistan will under no circumstances recognize the Zionist regime.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Pakistan’s federal minister of state, said in an interview on the Geo News network program: Whether Arab countries accept the Abraham Accords or not, Pakistan’s stance on this matter is clear and unchangeable; we do not recognize Israel.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry added that this policy does not belong solely to the government: this decision represents the entire nation of Pakistan, and we will not deviate from it even by the smallest bit. No Pakistani government can take any action against the will of the people.

Later in the program, Nasar Jatt, a leader from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, echoed this position, emphasizing: there is a complete consensus between the government and the opposition regarding the non-recognition of the Zionist regime, and this policy is in line with the public interest.