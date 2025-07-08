U.S. and Israel have become face of evil and hatred across world

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking to the media on the occasion of the Muharram’s central mourning procession, Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi, Chief Organizer of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, said that this day marks the martyrdom of the beloved grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and people across the world mourn in their own heartfelt ways.

He emphasized that the message of Karbala is one of patience and resistance in the face of tyranny—a universal message for every person of conscience. “Today, all of humanity grieves for the greatest benefactor of mankind, Imam Hussain (A.S),” he said.

Shirazi reminded that the days of Ashura teach how truth, even in small numbers, can triumph over a larger oppressive force. Quoting Imam Hussain (A.S), he said, “A man like me can never pledge allegiance to a man like Yazid”—a guiding principle for all just causes.

Commenting on the current atrocities in Gaza, he called them a manifestation of modern-day Yazidism.

He praised the resilience of the people of Gaza and likened their resistance to the spirit of Karbala. “Today, the Yazidi forces of this era have once again been challenged by the Hussaini ideology—and they have failed.”

He highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran confronted global tyranny in the spirit of Karbala and emerged with dignity and strength. “The sons of Ali have once again defeated today’s Khyber. The U.S. and Israel have become the face of evil and hatred across the world. Iran’s response to attacks has shocked the world—proving that Karbala’s legacy is alive.”

Shirazi also expressed regret over restrictions being imposed on Azadari (mourning ceremonies) in Pakistan, calling them unjust. “People are gathering in Islamabad for Ashura, and they will come out in even larger numbers for Arbaeen. We will never accept any ban on Azadari. It is both our worship and our lifeblood,” he declared.

He criticized the double standards of allowing political gatherings and private events but targeting mourning processions: “Restrictions on mourning Imam Hussain (A.S) are unacceptable. We will never shy away from any sacrifice to uphold this sacred duty and carry it out with dignity and honor.”