Remove Obstacles Hindering Azadari Processions: Shia Ulema Council Punjab

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Welcoming Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's efforts to provide facilities for mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S), Qasmi stated that such support is commendable and rarely seen in other provinces. However, he expressed concern that, despite these measures, obstacles are still being created in some areas against the holding of mourning gatherings dedicated to Imam Hussain (A.S).

He criticized instances where local administrations allegedly become partisan and attempt to prevent religious assemblies, including gatherings held within private premises. According to Qasmi, efforts to stop mourning assemblies being conducted inside the boundaries of private properties are unlawful and unconstitutional.

“Our demand is simple: all barriers standing in the way of Azadari must be removed,” he said. “We cannot accept any restrictions on the remembrance of Imam Hussain under the pretext of SOPs. We have made sacrifices in the past and will continue to do so, but we will never retreat from commemorating Syed al-Shuhada.”

Qasmi emphasized that Azadari is an integral part of the faith and worship of the Shia community and has been observed continuously for centuries. He warned that restrictions on mourning practices are causing growing frustration among members of the Jafaria community.

“If the government does not change its approach, this frustration could erupt like a volcano,” he said, adding that the Shia Ulema Council would stand firmly alongside mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S).

He questioned how, in an Islamic country like Pakistan, the remembrance of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson and the organization of religious gatherings could face restrictions. “We reject such measures entirely,” he said.

Qasmi also alleged that, in some cases, legal action has been taken against individuals merely for organizing ceremonial flag-hoisting events at their homes, resulting in the registration of police cases. He described such actions as an abuse of state authority and said they could not be accepted under any circumstances.

He further claimed that devotees visiting the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman on foot, or those walking to attend religious gatherings, are sometimes subjected to unnecessary restrictions.

“We do not recognize the legitimacy of such obstacles,” he said. “What is surprising is that similar practices are not seen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, or Sindh. This unusual form of pressure appears to be specific to the administration in Punjab.”

Reaffirming the community’s commitment to continue its religious observances, Qasmi declared: “We will hold our majalis in all circumstances. No one can stop us from remembering Imam Hussain (A.S).”