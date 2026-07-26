Shia Ulema Council Punjab Slams Government Over Muharram Restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Qasim Ali Qasmi, focal person for the Shia Ulema Council Punjab, has accused the provincial government of adopting what he described as a discriminatory approach toward the observance of mourning rituals for Imam Hussain (AS), saying the community cannot accept such policies.

In a statement, Qasmi announced that senior leaders of the organization will hold a press conference at the Lahore Press Club at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, to present the position of the Shia community on the issue.

He said the briefing will be addressed by Allama Ishtiaq Hussain Kazmi, President of Shia Ulema Council North Punjab; Syed Sajid Hussain Naqvi, President of Central Punjab; and Allama Aamir Abbas Hamdani, President of South Punjab.

According to Qasmi, the organization's future strategy was finalized after consultations with Quaid-e-Millat-e-Jafaria Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, whose guidance helped shape the council's response to the current situation.

Qasmi said the council rejects what it considers restrictions on the mourning ceremonies held in remembrance of Imam Hussain (AS). He alleged that longstanding religious gatherings, including some that have been held for more than five decades, faced interference from the police at several locations during Muharram.

He also criticized the enforcement of the Fourth Schedule, alleging that the law has been misused against members of the community. He said the council intends to raise its objections to both the reported restrictions on religious gatherings and the application of the Fourth Schedule through peaceful protest and public engagement.