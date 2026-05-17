Shia Ulema Council Holds Unity Conference and “Bunyan-un-Marsoos” Seminar in Pakistan

The Shia Ulema Council organized a “Unity of the Ummah Conference” and “Bunyan-un-Marsoos Seminar” at a local hotel in Kabirwala, Punjab, bringing together religious scholars and political leaders to discuss national unity, solidarity, and support for Pakistan’s armed forces.

The event was attended by senior figures of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, including Central Secretary General Dr. Allama Shabbir Hassan Maysami, South Punjab President Allama Amir Abbas Hamdani, central leader Syed Musawwar Abbas Naqvi, provincial vice president Mubashir Abbas Khan Bhatta, Qasim Ali Qasmi, retired Captain Sharafat Ali Bhatta, Syed Farrukh Tirmizi, and Millat-e-Yakjehti Council South Punjab President Hafiz Muhammad Aslam, along with a large number of religious scholars and community representatives.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Allama Shabbir Hassan Maysami led prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan and other deceased individuals, while speakers paid tribute to the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives in service to the country.

Participants stressed their support for Pakistan’s military in confronting what they described as anti-state forces. Religious leaders declared that just as soldiers defend the country in uniform, clerics would also stand alongside them whenever needed.

The seminar focused on themes of national unity, religious solidarity, and collective resistance against threats facing the country.