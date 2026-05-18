Israeli Media Question ‘Controlled Test’ Claim After Massive Blast at Tomer Missile Facility

ABNA24 - Media outlets of the Israeli regime do not accept the authorities’ claims regarding an explosion inside the Tomer company, which works on the development of defensive and offensive missiles, and have described these claims as suspicious.

A very large explosion occurred on Saturday evening inside the Tomer company, which develops defensive and offensive missiles, in Beit Shemesh, 30 kilometers west of occupied al-Quds.

Following the explosion, Israeli regime officials claimed that it was a controlled and coordinated detonation.

Meanwhile, Israeli regime media did not accept these claims and said that Israeli officials are engaging in a cover-up.

In this regard, the Israeli television network i24 said: “We doubt the narrative that the Beit Shemesh explosion was a pre-planned test, because we do not know what exactly happened there.”

The Kan network of the regime also said: “There is no possibility that the Beit Shemesh explosion was a controlled explosion, and they are hiding something.”

The newspaper Maariv also wrote: “Weapons companies usually issue advance warnings before conducting tests, especially when a large test is involved.”

Maariv added: “Regarding the Beit Shemesh explosion, we say that something is being concealed from us.”



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