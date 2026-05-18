Speakers Express Support for Iran at “Honoring Martyrs and Renewing Pledge” Seminar in Skardu

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A seminar titled “Honoring Martyrs and Renewing Pledge” was organized by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) at a local wedding hall in Skardu, drawing a large gathering of political, religious, and social figures, as well as members of the public.

Prominent senior journalist and television anchor Mazhar Barlas and journalist Harmit Singh attended the event as special guests.

Speakers at the seminar paid tribute to martyrs and reaffirmed solidarity with oppressed communities around the world. Among those addressing the gathering were Allama Sheikh Musharraf Hussain Jafri, Agha Muzahira Mousavi, Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi, former provincial minister Raja Zakaria Khan Maqpoon, former opposition leader Kazim Meesam, and Hassan Hasrat.

The speakers emphasized that standing with oppressed nations, particularly the Palestinian people, is a humanitarian obligation. They said that Iran had raised its voice in support of Palestinians beyond sectarian and ideological divisions and had paid a heavy price for maintaining that stance, but continued to uphold its position.

Several speakers also criticized the policies of certain Muslim-majority countries, alleging that some governments were attempting to nominate what they described as “oppressive world leaders” for peace awards, a move they said was contrary to the sentiments of the Muslim world.

Addressing regional political developments, the speakers discussed the evolving political landscape in Gilgit-Baltistan and preparations for upcoming elections. They said that political awareness among the public in the region had increased significantly.

The seminar concluded with prayers for the martyrs, national security, unity within the Muslim world, and peace and support for oppressed populations, particularly in Palestine.