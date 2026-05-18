Pakistan Condemns Drone Attack on UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Plant

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan has strongly condemned the reported drone attack targeting the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant, calling it a serious violation of international law and nuclear safety norms.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Islamabad said attacks on nuclear facilities are unacceptable under any circumstances and warned that such actions pose grave risks to human life, the environment, and global peace and security.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates,” the statement said, adding that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the government and people of the UAE.

The ministry emphasized that nuclear installations must never be deliberately targeted, describing the attack as an irresponsible act that could have far-reaching regional and international consequences.

Pakistan also urged all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and fulfill their obligations under international law and international humanitarian law. The statement called for avoiding any actions that could further escalate tensions and destabilize the wider region.

Earlier, India also condemned the attack. In a separate statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs described such actions as “unacceptable” and warned that they contribute to rising tensions. New Delhi called for immediate restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.