Shipment of Medical Aid From Pakistan Arrives in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The aid consignment was sent under the patronage of Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, head of Pakistan’s Jafaria leadership and representative of the Supreme Leader, through the Zahra (S.A) Academy.

Reports said the shipment was formally received by senior scholars of the Qom Seminary in Iran. Following the handover, the medical supplies will be transferred to the management of the Tehran Red Crescent and relevant authorities for distribution among those in need.

Organizers expressed gratitude to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan, and all donors and volunteers who contributed to what they described as a humanitarian mission.

Religious scholars and organizers also offered prayers for the contributors and praised their sincere efforts and solidarity with the Iranian people.