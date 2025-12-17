Pakistan hosts first national exhibition of seminary, religious books

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan has hosted its first national exhibition of seminary and religious books in the capital, Islamabad, in a move aimed at promoting a culture of study and research and showcasing the scholarly capacities of the country’s religious seminaries.

The three-day exhibition was organized by the research department of the Pakistan office of Al-Mustafa International University and brought together scholars, professors, and students from across the country. The event sought to strengthen links between scientific research and the younger generation of seminary students while highlighting Pakistan’s academic and literary achievements in the field of religious studies.

Showcasing Seminary Scholarship

The exhibition featured a wide range of scientific, research, and written works produced by prominent seminary researchers, authors, and translators from different parts of Pakistan. Publications by leading national research institutions were put on display, with visitors given the opportunity to purchase books at discounted prices.

One of the exhibition’s distinguishing features was the establishment of dedicated pavilions representing Pakistan’s five provinces. Each pavilion introduced the scientific and research achievements of its respective region, reflecting the diversity and scholarly richness of Pakistan’s seminaries.

Emphasis on Research and Knowledge Production

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Hojatoleslam Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, a member of Pakistan’s Council of Islamic Ideology and head of the Imam Khomeini Foundation (RA). In his address, he stressed the central role of research and study in societal progress and described seminaries as key contributors to the production of religious knowledge.

Following the opening ceremony, Naqvi toured the exhibition’s various sections and was briefed on the academic activities and research works on display.

Dr. Kazim Saleem, head of the research department of Al-Mustafa International University in Pakistan, said the primary objective of the exhibition was to promote a culture of scientific inquiry and to introduce seminary researchers and writers whose valuable academic contributions have remained largely unrecognized.

Strong Participation by Female Students

The first day of the exhibition was dedicated exclusively to female seminary students. Large numbers of students from women’s religious schools in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby regions attended the event, showing keen interest in the academic and research materials presented.

Participating institutions included Zainabiyah School in Rawalpindi, Masooma School and Jamiat-ul-Zahra in Islamabad, Khadija al-Kubra School in Mianwali, and Umm al-Banin School in Attock.

Academic Side Events and Competitions

Alongside the exhibition, the first specialized scientific meeting for female students was held under the theme “A Review of the Writing and Research Services of Shia Scholars.” The session was warmly received and contributed to a vibrant academic atmosphere.

A written and oral competition focusing on the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her) was also organized for female students, aiming to deepen understanding of the Fatimid model and encourage research-oriented thinking.

In another specialized session, students were divided into three groups, where senior scholars and researchers highlighted the importance of writing and research in advancing religious sciences. Dr. Kazem Kamil, Nusrat Jafari, and Dr. Hasnain Nader urged students to engage in purposeful research, academic writing, and active participation in the production of religious knowledge.

Positive Reception and Future Prospects

The exhibition was widely welcomed by scholars, academics, and students, and was described as a significant step toward strengthening the culture of study, research, and scholarly interaction among Pakistan’s seminary institutions.

Organizers expressed hope that the event would pave the way for sustained cooperation and deeper engagement among the country’s scientific and research centers, further reinforcing the role of seminaries in intellectual and academic life.

