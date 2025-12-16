Photos: Sayyed Al-Hussaini inaugurates new shrine of Allama Khwansari in Gilgit-Baltistan of Pakistan

On December 12, 2025, after offering Friday Prayer, Ayatollah Syed Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini inaugurated the new shrine of Allama Syed Abu al-Qasim Khwansari in Agha Mohalla in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistanc and laying its foundation stone. The shrine is being constructed under the supervision of the late scholar’s grandson. Ayatollah Khwansari was a renowned jurist and scholar whose legacy continues to inspire. Hussaini emphasized preserving the contributions of scholars and prayed for unity, peace, and justice in the region.