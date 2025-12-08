Photos: Massive peaceful rallies demand release of missing Shia youth across Gilgit-Baltistan

Senior religious cleric of the Shia Nation in In Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan "Agha Syed Rahat Hussain Al-Husseini" expressed heartfelt gratitude to the faithful AhlulBayt followers for their strong participation in a peaceful rally where chants of Labbaik Ya Hussain and Labbaik Ya Mahdi (AS) echoed with passion. The protest raised a powerful voice against the forced arrests of Shia youth and demanded their immediate release. The leader urged unity and announced that if the missing youth are not freed, the entire region will shut down with peaceful demonstrations. Gilgit has now become the center of resistance, with hundreds of believers standing for justice, declaring that their voice will not be silenced until the missing youth return home.