Photos: Hundreds attend funeral of Shia guard, martyred by Takfiri terrorists in Gilgit, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a renewed act of terrorism designed to incite sectarian conflict, an armed terrorist group have martyred a Shia man, Anaam Hussain, the security guard of a prominent Shia cleric in Gilgit, Pakistan. Terorists then dumped his body by the roadside. Funeral prayer of martyr Anaam Hussain was held on Thursday, October 9, at the Central Imamia Grand Mosque in Gilgit, where hundreds of believers participated.