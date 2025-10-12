“America and Its Allies Can’t Crush Resistance” – Pakistan Opposition Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Global powers want to seize Gilgit-Baltistan’s mineral wealth to expand their domination. They intend to use this region to exert control over China, Russia, and Pakistan. We want to make it clear: these mountains belong to the local people, and we will not permit America’s unholy steps here.

Addressing a conference organized by MWM Rondo, Kazim Maisam, the opposition leader in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and parliamentary leader of MWM GB, praised resistance movements around the world.

He said that the United States and allied Western powers could not crush resistance. Despite weakness in the Muslim world, a few honorable countries stand tall and confront these arrogant with dignity.

In his speech he argued that America does not merely seek to expand the settler state in the Middle East; it wants to maintain global hegemony and increase its dominance everywhere. The world is now divided into pro and anti American blocs, and Pakistan’s role in this division is crucial.

He reiterated that global powers covet Gilgit-Baltistan’s minerals to bolster their control, and said again that the mountains belong to the local people and that American footprints will not be allowed. If an American delegation comes, our people will gather at Skardu Airport. “We will resist,” he said, “but we will not allow any aggressor to occupy Gilgit-Baltistan.”