Shia-Sunni Scholars Unite at ‘Women of Paradise’ Conference in Karachi 

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Pak Muharram Association organized a grand Women of Paradise conference at Nishtar Park in Karachi to commemorate the birth of Lady Fatima Zahra (S/A). Devotees of Ahlul Bayt from various parts of Karachi, along with scholars, speakers, and reciters, attended the event in large numbers.

The conference aimed to highlight the noble life, virtues, and exemplary role of Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH) for Muslim women.

Speakers at the event included Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi, President of the Jafaria Alliance Pakistan, Sheikh Salah Al-Karbalaei, the chief imam of the Abbas Shrine, well-known Sunni scholar Allama Asghar Dars, Mufti Fazl Hamdard, and others.

During the conference, scholars, speakers, and reciters from different schools of thought described the life of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A) as a perfect and practical example for women and the younger generation.

They emphasized the importance of modesty, chastity, patience, knowledge, and social responsibility.

The speakers stressed that the noble life of the Lady of the Universe provides comprehensive guidance for family stability, raising children, and social reform in today’s world.

They also discussed the current challenges facing the Muslim community, especially the intellectual and moral issues of women, and offered practical solutions inspired by the life of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A).