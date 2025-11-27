Fatima Zahra's Life is a Model for All Women: Shia Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Provincial Organizer of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh, stated that the life of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A) is not only a beacon of guidance for the entire Muslim world, but for all of humanity.

He expressed these thoughts while addressing a mourning assembly held in Goth Hawaldar Brohi, Jacobabad, on the occasion of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A).

Speaking at the gathering, Allama Maqsood Domki said that the personality of Lady Fatima (S.A), the Lady of Paradise, is a perfect role model for all women. The great personalities who were nurtured under her pure guidance—Imam Hasan (A.S), Imam Hussain (A.S), Lady Zainab (S.A), and Umm Kulthum (S.A)—are all role models and leaders for humanity.

He added: The Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), declared Lady Fatima (S.A) as Sayyidat Nisa' al-Alamin (The leader of the Women of the World), Sayyidat Nisa' Ahl al-Jannah (The leader of the Women of Paradise), and also declared her children as Sayyid al-Shabab Ahl al-Jannah (The leaders of the Youth of Paradise).

Allama Domki further emphasized that it is the duty of the believers in this era to follow the example of Lady Fatima (S.A) and defend truth and justice in the same way that she stood firm in support of truth.

He also highlighted that the purity, chastity, and righteousness of Lady Fatima (S.A) have been testified by the Quran and the heirs of the Quran



Allama Domki urged the believers to organize mourning assemblies during the Fatimiyyah days to spread her message of righteousness, so that the light of her teachings reaches every individual in society.

The mourning assembly was attended by Maulana Hafiz Dhani Bakhsh Jafri, Kamran Ali Karbala'i, and Imtiaz Ali, who offered heartfelt tributes to the Ahlul Bayt (PBUT) and to Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A).