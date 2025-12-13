Shia Scholar: Personality of Fatima al-Zahra (S.A) is Best Role Model For Women

AhlulBayt News Agency: Central leader of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM), Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, has said that the sacred personality of Sayyidah al-Kainat (Lady of the Universe), Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (S.A), is the best role model and true guide for all humanity, especially for women.

He said: The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) declared her the leader of the women of both worlds. She is that great personality in whose respect the Master of the Universe himself used to stand up.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in Jacobabad on the occasion of the birthday celebration of Hazrat Sayyidah Fatima al-Zahra (S.A).

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, while speaking on the importance of Nikah on this occasion, said that Nikah is a sacred bond through which Allah Almighty sustains the continuity of the human race. All other relationships are formed without human choice, such as those of mother, father, and children—these are all determined by the Creator of the Universe. However, both men and women have been given full right to choose their life partner.

He clarified that in Islam, it is not permissible to arrange a woman's marriage without her consent. Islam has granted women the right to choose their life partner with dignity, authority, and complete respect.