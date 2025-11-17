  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Central Asia & Subcontinent

Pakistani Shia Scholar: Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) is Perfect Role Model For Humanity

17 November 2025 - 08:20
News ID: 1751102
Source: Abna24
Pakistani Shia Scholar: Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) is Perfect Role Model For Humanity

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, central leader of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen, said that Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) is the leader of all women in the worlds. She is a complete example and ideal role model for all people, especially women. 

AhlulBayt News Agency: He shared these thoughts while speaking at the yearly mourning gathering for the Lady of the Universe (S.A) held at Panjtan Imam Bargah Masjid Al-Haider in Jacobabad.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) was a perfect reflection of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in her life, looks, words, actions, manners, and deeds. The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said that her happiness is God's happiness, and her anger is God's anger.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki further said that it is a duty for Muslim women to follow the pure life example of the Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A) and protect modesty, purity, innocence, and cleanliness.

He strongly condemned the indecency, immoral culture, and shamelessness that have spread due to Western cultural attacks. He said the only way to fight this Western cultural invasion is by adopting the example of Fatima (S.A). The real ideal and role model for Muslim women is the holy personality of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A). 

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha