Hazrat Fatima (S.A) opposed oppression, injustice, and the denial of rights with patience

AhlulBayt News Agency: Under the auspices of Anjuman-e-Sharai Shian Shariatabad Yusuf Abad Budgam, on the occasion of Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya, mourning gatherings were held at various places. A large number of believing men and women attended these gatherings and paid tribute to Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A)

In the mourning assembly, Hujjatul Islam Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi Musavi addressed the gathering and shed light on different aspects of the life of Hazrat Zahra (S.A).

Referring to verse 35 of Surah An-Nur in the Quran, he described Lady Fatima (peace be upon her) as the manifestation of divine light. He said that her existence announces the appearance of truth and the end of falsehood. That is why her presence is an objection to those who turn away from the truth.

He further said that Hazrat Fatima (peace be upon her) protested with patience and dignity against oppression, injustice, and the usurpation of rights throughout her life.

He said that through the Sermon of Fadak, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her) tried to awaken the Ummah. Her silence, her pain, and her patience—all are signs of protest. Therefore, her very existence is a silent yet deep objection to injustice.

