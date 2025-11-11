Role of Fatima Zahra’s (S.A) Sermon of Fadak in Awakening Muslim Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam Syed Muhammad Hadi Mousavi, while highlighting the lofty status of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A), said that the noble daughter of the Prophet (PBUH) is a radiant source of divine guidance and an inspiration for all truth-seeking and justice-loving movements in Islamic history.

With the efforts of the Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, mourning gatherings were held in various regions to commemorate the days of Fatimiyyah.

In these spiritual ceremonies, large numbers of believers participated, expressing their deep love and devotion toward Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A) and paying tribute to her sacred personality.

In his address, the Kashmiri scholar Syed Muhammad Hadi Mousavi elaborated on the multiple dimensions of Lady Fatima’s exalted character, her shining life example, and her spiritual position.

Referring to the Quranic verse “Allah is the Light of the heavens and the earth” (Surah An-Nur, verse 35), he said: Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A) is the perfect manifestation of divine light and the reflection of God’s truth. Her luminous existence symbolizes the triumph of truth and the end of falsehood. Her very presence served as a silent yet profound protest against those who strayed from the path of justice and righteousness.

He added that although Lady Fatima (S.A) lived a short life, it was filled with spirituality, struggle, and sacrifice. She stood firm with patience, dignity, and strength against oppression and injustice, leaving behind a lasting example of courage and the pursuit of truth for the entire Muslim community.

Referring to her famous Sermon of Fadak, Mousavi emphasized that her words were not merely a record of historical events, but a conscious call to awaken the Muslim Ummah and revive the true values of Islam. Her silence, sorrow, and patient endurance were in themselves a divine form of protest against deviation from truth.

In conclusion, he stated that Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A) remains an eternal symbol of truth, justice, and resistance to oppression—a guiding light that will forever illuminate the path of awareness, righteousness, and steadfastness in Islamic history.