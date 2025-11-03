Iranian Shia cleric: Satisfaction of Hazrat Zahra is measure of God’s satisfaction

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior cleric at the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (Peace Be Upon Her) has described the satisfaction of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (Peace Be Upon Her) as the standard of divine and prophetic pleasure, emphasizing her unparalleled status in Islam.

Speaking at a Fatimiyyah gathering, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Sadiq Mir Shafi’i said Qur’anic verses and numerous narrations confirm the extraordinary position of Hazrat Zahra (Peace Be Upon Her) in the sight of God, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and the the Ahl al-Bayt (Peace Be Upon Them).

“The Prophet of Islam declared, ‘O Fatima, by God, my Lord and even the angels are not pleased with anyone unless you are pleased with him,’” he said, noting that this hadith identifies her satisfaction as inseparable from that of God and His Messenger.

Quoting another narration, Mir Shafi’i added: “Whoever hurts Fatimah has hurt me, and whoever hurts me has hurt God,” citing the Qur’anic verse that warns of divine curse upon those who harm God and His Messenger.

The seminary professor stressed that Hazrat Zahra (Peace Be Upon Her) embodies purity, mercy, and divine truth, and her biography represents “one of the most vital pillars of Islamic belief.”

He urged believers to deepen their understanding of her life and virtues, adding that love and devotion to the Prophet’s daughter must be expressed through faith, respect, and moral conduct.

Mir Shafi’i concluded that Hazrat Zahra (Peace Be Upon Her), who constantly prayed for others, remains a model of compassion and spiritual devotion — while those who oppressed her faced divine disapproval and loss of grace.

