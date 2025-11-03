Indian Shia Scholar Allama Abedi Urges Ethical Revival During Fatimiyya

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Indian cleric Hojatoleslam Syed Ahmad Ali Abedi has urged Muslims to pair mourning for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (Peace Be Upon Her) with a sincere commitment to her teachings and moral values.

Delivering his Friday sermon at Khoja Mosque in Mumbai, Hojatoleslam Abedi emphasized that while mourning ceremonies are essential expressions of love and devotion, they must also motivate believers to embody the principles of faith, modesty, and righteousness that defined Hazrat Zahra (PBUH).

“It is not enough to hold gatherings,” he said. “We must implement Fatimid ethics in our personal and family lives.”

He stressed that on the Day of Judgment, it is faith and righteous deeds—not lineage or social status—that will determine one’s standing before God. He described Hazrat Zahra’s divine rank as “unparalleled,” rooted in her perfect faith and actions.

Warning against detachment from Fatimid culture, Hojatoleslam Abedi voiced concern over rising family disputes and divorces, attributing them to the growing influence of Western lifestyles. “We hear her name but have drifted from her path,” he lamented.

He added that while Muslims should benefit from global scientific and technological progress, they must remain firmly anchored in Islamic values regarding ethics, family, and lifestyle.

In conclusion, Hojatoleslam Abedi called on believers to reinforce religious ethics and family unity during the Fatimiyya mourning period, ensuring that “the light of Fatimid teachings shines within every home.”

