https://en.abna24.com/xjRcj3 November 2025 - 11:08 News ID 1745982 News Service Video Home News Service Video Video: Imam Ali holy shrine draped in sorrow to mark martyrdom of Umm Abiha, Sayyida al-Zahra 3 November 2025 - 11:08 News ID: 1745982 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Shrine of Amir al-Mu'minin draped in sorrow to mark martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima at Hussainiya Wali Asr in Hazara Town of Quetta, Pakistan Video: Flag of Imam Reza Holy Shrine changed on eve of Hazrat Zahra martyrdom anniversary Photos: Mourning Ceremony on Martyrdom of Lady Fatima Held at Imam Bargah Ali Raza in Karachi, Pakistan Al-Abbas Holy Shrine spreads banners of mourning on martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima (+Photos) Nineteenth Fatimi Mourning Season Begins in Bayn Al-Haramayn Bayn Al-Haramayn covered in black on martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima (+Photos)
Your Comment