Al-Abbas Holy Shrine spreads banners of mourning on martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have put up mourning banners on the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the second narration.

The Department of Caring for the Holy Courtyard, affiliated with the Holy Shrine, oversaw the work of spreading black cloth and mourning banners in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The sewing and embroidery department of the Gifts and Vows Reception Department at the holy shrine carried out the sewing and embroidery of pieces and banners, which were embroidered and shaped in various sizes and forms that bore the attributes and titles of the commemorated figure.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on spreading black and mourning banners on the martyrdom anniversaries of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) to commemorate their memories and to follow their blessed path.



